State of emergency to be declared for Grant, Pendleton counties, governor says

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice plans to officially declare a state of emergency for Grant and Pendleton counties on Monday due to "significant local flooding" from rainfall overnight on Saturday, according to his office.

Strong storms impacted the area late Saturday night and overnight into Sunday morning, staying nearly stationary for several hours. Radar estimated rainfall totals in some areas were up to 4.50 inches of rain.

The Republican governor verbally stated his intent to declare the emergency on Sunday, according to a release.

Gov. Justice authorized Mike Todorvich, the director of the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, and the state's National Guard to assist.

The governor's office said an emergency would also be declared for Tucker and Randolph counties, as well as others deemed necessary.