State of the art sports campus set to open in Harrisonburg

Horizons Edge business development director Susie Timbrell grew up in Rockingham County. She played basketball and volleyball for Broadway High School and says that a complex like Horizons Edge sports campus, was unheard of in the Shenandoah Valley.

Horizons Edge sports campus is considered to be the first of its kind in the Shenandoah Valley.

"To have something like this in your backyard is tremendous," Timbrell said. "It's a playground literally for all ages."

Horizons Edge has rock climbing walls, indoor and outdoor soccer fields and spaces for special events. Also inside, a space that can hold four basketball courts, six volleyball courts and totals over 28,000 square feet.

"It really is state of the art," Timbrell told WHSV. "Everything in the facility is top of the line, we have the maple hardwood and in the basketball area and the volleyball area as well."

While Horizons Edge will host many sports events, it won't be limited to that.

"We also have a lot of open space for functions such as banquets, team building for local companies," Timbrell said. "We have a mezzanine area that's over 8,000 square feet."

WHSV gave you an inside look at construction over the summer, now phase one is almost done. Timbrell said, much more will be added down the road.

"We sit on 50 acres. This is an entire campus and we have left a big part of it undeveloped because we want the community to tell us what they need and what they want," Timbrell told WHSV. "Of course we want to be a venue for children, but we want to be a venue for the community as well."

The grand opening of Horizons Edge will be Saturday, Jan. 18 but the campus will be open to the public Friday, Dec. 13 holding a basketball tournament over the weekend. They are now booking events.