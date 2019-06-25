State police and conservation officers step up enforcement ahead of holiday weekend

The Fourth of July is just over a week away, and now, both state police and conservation officers want to make sure you enjoy the holiday safely.

It may seem quiet as water splashes the shore of Claytor Lake now, but in just over a week, officials are expecting it to be a lot busier as people celebrate Independence Day.

“Be patient with others,” said Senior Officer Troy Phillips, of the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries. “There’s going to be a lot of people out here. We want you to come out and have fun.”

This year, state police and conservation officers want you to know they’re serious about cracking down on drunk driving, whether that’s in or out of the water. Both say the drinking starts on the water and people don’t realize they’re putting others’ lives in danger.

“They try to risk it and they’re risking everybody’s lives out here and they could have very easily killed themselves or somebody else,” said Trooper Mike Smith, of the Virginia State Police.

Smith said they’ll try to work with the conservation officers to establish more checkpoints and enforcement.

“We’re all targeting that and we watch for those things, especially on the holiday weekend,” said Phillips.

Phillips said it’s just as important to have your life jacket, or personal flotation device. You need to have one for everyone on board the boat that’s appropriately sized. You need to have them on kayaks, canoes, paddle boats, paddle boards,and any type of motorized boat.

“You’re not required to wear them, but you are required to have them on the vessel with you,” Phillips said.

If you don’t have them, you could get a $125 to $150 fine.

"It’s there it’s for your safety — you need to use it if you want to increase your chances of staying alive if something that you’re not predicting happens and you get knocked over in the water and you’re unconscious, at least you’ll be floating,” Phillips said. “Even if you’re a great swimmer, if you’re unconscious and you get knocked in the water, you’re on a boat and you don’t have a life jacket on, it doesn’t do you any good. It’s just like wearing a seatbelt on the highway.”

Getting to and from the lake, the state police want you to be ready for delays, especially near mile marker 105 on I-81. There is a lot of construction in the area with narrow lanes.

“One wreck on the interstate can back up traffic for miles and miles, and that’s where people get very aggravated with one another,” Smith said. “That’s when we see aggressive driving on the highways.”

Smith said his best advice is to be patient this holiday weekend. If you are having an issue with an aggressive driver, call #77 or take the closest exit and wait a few minutes until that person is gone.

“We want everyone to have a good July 4th weekend, but we want everyone to do it responsibly,” Smith said.

Copyright 2019 WDBJ. All rights reserved.