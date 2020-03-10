State police investigating reports of rocks thrown at cars after driver's death

Virginia State Police are investigating tips that indicate a woman who was killed when a large rock smashed through her windshield in Nelson County earlier this month may have been a victim of someone who has continued throwing rocks at vehicles even after the fatal crash.

According to police, on Sunday, March 1, 58-year-old Veronica L. Jones, of Lynchburg was driving a 2019 Chevrolet Camaro along Patrick Henry Highway (Rt. 151) when her Camaro ran off the right side of the road just south of Fishertown Lane, hit a sign and then an embankment, and then was knocked back onto Rt. 151 and off the left side of the highway, striking a pile of logs and a utility pole before coming to a stop.

That's in the Massies Mill area.

Jones, who was wearing a seat belt, died at the scene.

As state troopers investigated the crash, a trooper found that a large rock had smashed through the Camaro's windshield and was still inside the vehicle. Troopers determined that the rock hit Jones and most likely killed her before the impact of the crash.

Following the crash, which remains under investigation, police began working to find the origin of the 5-lb. rock. They asked the community for help to track down anyone who may have witnessed the crash, which took place between 8:20 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on that Sunday.

Then, nearly a week later, at 12:17 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, state troopers responded to call from a driver traveling in the 700 block of Gunter Hollow Lane in Nelson County. That's only about two miles east of where Jones died on March 1.

The driver told police large rocks were being thrown at his vehicle. He did not suffer any injuries in the incident, but following Jones' death, police immediately deployed multiple resources in the area to search for the person or persons responsible for throwing the rocks.

Since the fatal crash, police say they have learned of several other similar incidents reported in Nelson County in recent months. State troopers are working with the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office on information related to those incidents.

Virginia State Police encourage anyone who may have witnessed or has any information about the March 1 crash on Patrick Henry Highway or the March 7 incident on Gunter Hollow Lane or any similar incidents in Nelson County to call (434) 352-7128 or email area18@vsp.virginia.gov.

