State trooper injured in tractor trailer crash on I-81 near New Market

A Virginia state trooper was injured in a crash involving a tractor trailer on Interstate 81 early Friday morning.

According to Virginia State Police, at 1:06 a.m. on Nov. 8, a state trooper was sitting in a patrol car in the median of I-81, near mile marker 262.7, running stationary radar on passing vehicles.

At that point, police say a 2014 Freightliner tractor trailer, driven by 63-year-old Kyungduk K. Peter, of Buena Park, California, was driving south on the interstate, as was a 1998 Honda passenger car driven by a 21-year-old man from Harrisonburg.

According to Police, Peter attempted to change lanes and collided with the Honda, knocking the Honda into the median, where it crashed into the trooper's patrol car.

Police say everyone involved was wearing their seat belts. Peter was uninjured, the Harrisonburg driver of the Honda suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene, and the state trooper suffered minor injuries and was taken to Sentara RMH, where he was treated and released.

Peter was charged with making an unsafe lane change. The crash remains under investigation by Virginia State Police.

