Statewide sexual assault kit tracking system launched in Virginia

A sexual assault kit tracking system to be launched in Virginia aims to empower survivors of sexual assault and provide transparency throughout the criminal justice process.

On Friday, Attorney General Mark Herring and the Department of Forensic Science (DFS) announced the state’s first Physical Evidence Recovery Kit (PERK) tracking system.

The system is a secure, comprehensive electronic tracking website that will allow survivors, DFS, law enforcement agencies and hospitals to know the status and location of a PERK at any given moment.

“In years past, survivors often had no idea whether their kit had actually been tested, and we found out it often hadn’t been, which is so disrespectful to a survivor and really undermined trust in the system,” Herring said. “We’ve made so much progress over the last few years to empower survivors, improve communication and transparency, and implement trauma-informed, survivor-centered practices and this new system is going to be yet another big step forward.”

When Herring took office in 2014 there were more than 3,000 untested PERKs in Virginia.

“It was unacceptable,” he said. “We went and got a grant to test every one of those kits and some of them went back to a few years to even decades. Then, in 2016, Virginia passed a law requiring every single kit to be tested so there would never be a backlog again. Then there were a couple thousand kits in that 2014 to 2016 time period that needed to be tested. That process is ongoing and hopefully, soon we’ll be able to celebrate when every single kit is tested.”

The backlog is an issue we’re seeing nationwide when it comes to sexual assault, but now Virginia is taking a huge step to change that.

“There were two or three states that already implemented this before we started developing this, but we are definitely both leading and following that trend,” Shayla Riggs, PERK tracking system coordinator at the VA Department of Forensic Science, said.

“Virginia’s new sexual assault kit tracking system will prove to be an important tool for survivors by promoting greater transparency and control throughout a difficult process,” Jonathan Yglesias, Policy Director of the Virginia Sexual and Domestic Violence Action Alliance, said. “This is a crucial step in the direction of establishing systems-based responses that are trauma-informed and healing-centered in their approaches to serving sexual assault survivors.”

The process starts at the hospital or wherever the kit is collected. There, victims will be given a PERK number by hospital staff, and if they choose to report the assault to authorities, will then be given a PIN by the law enforcement agency investigating the case. The victim will use those two numbers to log onto the website in order to track his/her PERK.

“In addition, we provide the statewide turnaround time and we always make sure that most recent one is up there so they have a good idea how long it should take for that report to be issued [by DFS],” Riggs said.

“It can be very traumatizing for a victim when these types of crimes occur,” Cristi Lawton, Executive Director for Virginia Victims Assistance Network, said. “So anything that provides them with empowerment, information and better confidence in the criminal justice system is what we all want to be working toward.”

Under this system, the PERK must be sent for analysis at DFS within 60 days of the law enforcement agency receiving the kit. If it is not sent, the agency who has custody of the PERK must submit a reason electronically via the website.

“The PERK tracking system shows our Commonwealth’s commitment to justice for survivors by providing accountability and ensuring PERKs are submitted for analysis in a timely manner,” Brian Moran, Virginia Secretary of Homeland Security and Public Safety, said.

While not all victims will choose to report the crime to police, both reported kits and anonymous kits would be tracked. The anonymous or blind kits would be sent to the Department of Consolidated Laboratory Services for storage. At the time of the evidence collection victims will still be issued a PERK number even if they choose not to report the crime.

“It is so important for survivors to know that when they have experienced the trauma of a sexual assault that their Commonwealth is going to stand with them, going to make sure their kit is tested and that they’ll have access and transparency to it every step of the way,” Herring said.

An anonymous PERK number would still track where the kit is, however, also provide the date of when the kit would be destructed. This allows the victim to know how long he/she has before the evidence is erased.

“The biggest picture outcome I can think of is that our society and culture as a whole starts to think about these crimes differently and more proactive types of response,” Lawton said.

The PERK tracking system has been in a soft launch phase since June, with more than 300 kits entered. The system will be mandatory statewide starting July 1, 2020.

Currently, five organizations and agencies are using the tracking website. Those agencies including the Richmond Police Department, Henrico County Police Division, VCU Police, VCU Health and DFS.

The system will cost roughly $100,000, which will be covered by a $2 million Sexual Assault Kit Initiative (SAKI) grant secured in 2017 by Herring and DFS.

