Due to the State of Emergency declared for the coronavirus (COVID-19) response, the National weather Service and the Virginia Department of Emergency Management have postponed the 2020 Virginia Statewide Tornado Drill that was previously scheduled for Tuesday, March 17 at 9:45 a.m.

The National Weather Service and the Virginia Department of Emergency Management will work with affected stakeholders to re-schedule the 2020 tornado drill at a later point to come.