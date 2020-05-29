Lake Arrowhead closed as long as 10-person group gathering limit remains

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam has announced public beaches in the state are reopening for recreation, but lakefront beaches remain closed. We checked on lakes in the Shenandoah Valley.

Lake Arrowhead beach brings many people to Luray every summer.

"Being the only beach in the Valley, we do get a lot of people that visit Lake Arrowhead," Luray Town Manager Steve burke said.

According to Burke, the lake is still closed because of the governor's group gathering limit.

"Due to the fact that the limits on group gatherings has remained at 10, we have kept our beaches, playgrounds and group shelters closed," Burke told WHSV on Friday. "We do plan to open up the beach, the playground and all of our shelters once the governor has increased the size of the group."

Burke added the lake has not been able to provide lifeguard training during the pandemic, so when it reopens, it will be swim at your own risk.

In Rockingham County, Lake Shenandoah, which is a state lake, is following state guidelines according to country administrator Stephen King.

"We want to people to follow the guidance that the governor has put out, and maintain their social distancing and wear a mask as well," King said.

King tells WHSV that people can go to Lake Shenandoah now and he and Burke both recognize the important of leisure this summer.

"It's more important for different people. Certain people that's kind of a part of their life and for folks who like to get outdoors," King said. "I think it's even more important I think now, to do it in a safe way and a responsible way."

"It is very important to us to be able to offer that amenity to our visitors, both residents and folks that are coming to our community to enjoy everything that Luray offers," Burke said.

