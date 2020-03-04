Staunton: 2019 Citizen Survey results now available

Staunton is releasing the results of its 2019 Citizen Survey.

“We appreciate the robust response from our citizens who took the time to share their thoughts through the survey, and we are very pleased with the overall positive ratings of the city’s services and the quality of life we enjoy in Staunton,” Mayor Carolyn Dull said.

Nearly 90 percent of people who took the survey rated the quality of life in Staunton as good or excellent, while 75 percent rated housing availability and affordability as good or fair, and 52 percent said city taxes are “about right.”

The survey also found that the city needs to work on matters related to recycling, sidewalks, bicycle lanes, road repair, and youth activities.

Results were presented to Staunton City Council on February 27, and the full report is available at www.staunton.va.us/citizensurvey.

___________

Jan. 2019

For the first time in more than a decade, the City of Staunton is gearing up to conduct a survey of its citizens.

Starting on Monday, April 15, the Queen City will have a "2019 citizens survey" available online for any Staunton residents and business or property owners.

It will stay open to the public from April 15 to June 15 and will solicit opinions on the effectiveness and efficiency of city services, as well as thoughts on the quality of life and sense of wellbeing in the city.

The survey will be found at www.staunton.va.us/citizensurvey.

Along with utility bills, Staunton residents will be getting a two-sided card in the mail in April and May with survey information and instructions.

For those without access to the internet, hard copies of the survey will be available in the city manager’s office on the third floor of City Hall, 116 West Beverley St., and at the reference desk of the Staunton Public Library, 1 Churchville Ave.

Completed paper surveys have to be returned to either location by 4:30 p.m. on Friday, June 14.

Staunton last had a citizen survey in 2005 with specific focuses on senior programs. The 2019 survey will be much broader, including evaluation of quality of life, housing, transportation, safety, taxes, governance, community engagement, education and services.

According to the city, feedback from the survey will be used to bring about new initiatives and activities. Feedback from surveys in 2002 and 2005 led to the skate park and dog park at Gypsy Hill Park, improvements to public transit, and the option to pay real estate taxes and utility bills online.

The new survey was created with the help of Mary Baldwin University Political Science Professor Laura van Assendelft, with her background in scientific survey research

Final results of the survey will be tabulated in a report and analysis for Staunton City Council.

