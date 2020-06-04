Staunton-Augusta YMCA announces plan to reopen on June 12

The Staunton-Augusta YMCA, which has been closed since mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is making plans to open back up under Phase 2 of Governor Northam's guidelines for reopening Virginia.

Some of the Staunton-Augusta YMCA staff.

Phase 2 (you can find a breakdown of the new guidelines here) allows gyms and fitness centers to open up with 30% capacity and restrictions, including fitness equipment being separated by at least 10 feet.

It goes into effect on Friday, June 5.

On Thursday, the YMCA announced that they're aiming for a June 12 re-opening date with measures in place to comply with Phase 2 guidelines.

YMCA executive director Josh Cole provided an update to the Y's followers on Facebook Thursday afternoon.

Cole said that they're thrilled to be able to get people back in the building as of Friday, June 12, but everyone should expect the facility to look a lot different.

He anticipates they'll just have their wellness room and group exercise classes available to start, with altered hours as well.

Outdoor group exercise classes, which have been provided under Phase 1, will continue next week leading up to their reopening.

Cole also said they will continue not charging monthly dues in June, as they didn't in April or May, but they're asking those who are able to opt in for June if possible to support the work of the YMCA.

They've been providing a lot of virtual content throughout the pandemic are continuing that. The Staunton-Augusta YMCA website has been updated with workouts and activities through the shutdown, and hundreds joined their #InThisTogether Facebook group to hold each other accountable for their fitness goals, and offer motivation and support.

Wendy Shutty, the fitness director at the Staunton-Augusta YMCA, said staff and members responded positively to those virtual opportunities.

"People are connecting with each other and encouraging each other to get outside," Shutty said. "To move some more, to eat better, and it's been overwhelming and a really good response from everybody."

Shutty said members and staff also get the opportunity to learn from each other.

"It's a lot of fun seeing what other people are doing and then attempting to do it yourself," Shutty said. "That's what really keeps us going and it's also good to have that connection."

Cole said to look forward to more updates from them in the days to come and thanked everyone for bearing with them.