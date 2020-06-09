Staunton-Augusta YMCA employee tests positive for COVID-19

An employee with Staunton-Augusta Family YMCA has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the YMCA, they recently learned that the person, working part-time for them to help prepare for their planned reopening this Friday, tested positive.

Due to patient privacy and Virginia Department of Health laws, the Y will not name the employee, but says they have been quarantined, per the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines.

They have also hired a professional cleaning crew to come in and disinfect all potentially affected areas of the building.

YMCA executive director Josh Cole said he is working closely with the Central Shenandoah Health District on how to move forward.

“Our main concern is for the safety of the individual, our staff, our members and our community," Cole said. "We'll follow the lead of the health department officials to make sure we are ensuring safety for everyone involved.”

To ensure the safety of members and staff, the Staunton-Augusta Family YMCA is now bumping their June 12 re-opening date back to June 19.

The YMCA froze all membership dues starting in April (except for members who willingly opted in to support the YMCA) and is continuing that freeze through June.

They've been closed since mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but gyms and fitness centers can reopen indoor areas, with restrictions, under Phase 2 (you can find a breakdown of the new guidelines here).

The YMCA has been providing a lot of virtual content throughout the pandemic are continuing that. The Staunton-Augusta YMCA website has been updated with workouts and activities through the shutdown, and hundreds joined their #InThisTogether Facebook group to hold each other accountable for their fitness goals, and offer motivation and support.

Wendy Shutty, the fitness director at the Staunton-Augusta YMCA, said staff and members responded positively to those virtual opportunities.

"People are connecting with each other and encouraging each other to get outside," Shutty said. "To move some more, to eat better, and it's been overwhelming and a really good response from everybody."

Shutty said members and staff also get the opportunity to learn from each other.

"It's a lot of fun seeing what other people are doing and then attempting to do it yourself," Shutty said. "That's what really keeps us going and it's also good to have that connection."

Cole said to look forward to more updates from them in the days to come and thanked everyone for bearing with them.