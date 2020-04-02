Staunton-Augusta YMCA forms new Facebook group to provide accountability for exercise

The Staunton-Augusta YMCA has been closed to the public since March 16, as many business closures began due to COVID-19, but they're now offering a new way to keep the community connected and forming healthy habits.

According to the local YMCA, they heard a story about one of their typically most social and outgoing older members sitting at home now, sleeping for much of the day.

"Not only are we concerned about the coronavirus pandemic, we are now worried about the secondary effects of people being isolated," the YMCA said in a release on April 2.

So, to try to keep people engaged with their community and continue encouraging health habits, they say they created a new Facebook group for the community, regardless of whether they're YMCA members or not.

The SAYMCA #InThisTogether group is set up to help community members stay up, active and accountable.

The YMCA says they know exercise plays a huge role in people's mental and emotional health, and the group can create accountability and help people with ideas of creating new health habits.

The group will feature exercise tips and ask members to report how they've exercised that day as a form of accountability.

Community members who don't have Facebook can call the YMCA's marketing and communications person, Chris Lassiter, at 540-569-0270 and give a report of their daily exercise instead.

While the YMCA remains closed, they've suspended all payments, but are asking members to donate if they're able.

