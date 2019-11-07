Staunton-Augusta YMCA helps family in need after their home caught fire

The Staunton-Augusta YMCA is helping out a local family who lost everything after their house in Swoope caught fire last month. They lost everything, including all of the things they had for their new baby boy, who is expected to make an appearance any day now.

The fire happened on Little Calf Pasture Hwy. Everyone made it out of the home safely, but their belongings burned.

Without renters' insurance, the YMCA stepped in to help replace some of what they lost.

"The YMCA has come together as a community and is accepting donations for anything this family might need. Anything newborn-related even to financial donations," Ellise Hummell, YMCA Front Desk Associate, said.

A relative of the family is a long-time member at the YMCA, and the staff said they knew they had to step up to help because that is the YMCA way.

"The YMCA just supports each other when the time calls for it, and that is why we are here today to come together and show our support for our friends," Hummell said.

The staff said the community has also showed their support by donating so many items, but they are still in need of diapers and wipes, which can be dropped off at the front desk.