Staunton-Augusta YMCA making special deliveries

The Staunton-Augusta YMCA Afterschool Adventure club is making some special deliveries for students. Members of the club went around dropping off care packages for their students.

The program is an afterschool childcare program for elementary age students. While it's been closed since mid-March, the YMCA youth and family director, Ashley Cole, is working to stay in touch with the students in the program.

Monday was their first house call.

"The purpose is to connect to our after school kids," Cole said. "We haven't seen them in several weeks. Hopefully, this will give parents a break, and we can lead projects with the kids virtually."

The boxes had the materials needed to complete three STEM activities. Those will be hosted virtually by the YMCA later this week. Students also got a packet of sidewalk chalk, and staff wrote a handwritten note for each student.

Emma Cox, a YMCA Afterschool Adventure Club staff person, helped make the deliveries.

"It's fun," Cox said. "I got to see all the kids, and we got to drop off of stuff for them to do."