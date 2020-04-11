Staunton-Augusta YMCA using Facebook to motivate members

Exercise facilities were among the group of non-essential businesses order to close until June 10, per Governor Northam's orders.

Some of the Staunton-Augusta YMCA staff.

This may be leaving some unmotivated to exercise, but the Staunton-Augusta YMCA is using Facebook to keep members active during the stay-at-home order.

Nearly 150 members from the Staunton-Augusta YMCA joined the#InThisTogether Facebook group to hold each other accountable for their fitness goals, and offer motivation and support.

Wendy Shutty, the fitness director at the Staunton-Augusta YMCA, said staff and members are responding positively.

"People are connecting with each other and encouraging each other to get outside," Shutty said. "To move some more, to eat better, and it's been overwhelming and a really good response from everybody."

Shutty said members and staff also get the opportunity to learn from each other.

"It's a lot of fun seeing what other people are doing and then attempting to do it yourself," Shutty said. "That's what really keeps us going and it's also good to have that connection."

Niki Zenzen, a longtime member at the Staunton-Augusta YMCA said members have even lent equipment to one another.

"I posted, "hey anybody has any weights that I could borrow?" Zenzen said. "Sure enough, somebody reached out and we did a front porch pick-up so I was still able to still have the weights and do some strength stuff."

Zenzen said the Facebook page has helped her hold herself accountable. She added that she hopes her posts also motivate other members to get up and get active.

"This group is one true constant positive, nobody is ever down," Zenzen said. "When you post there you post because you felt good about something that you did."

And she said it's brought people together.

"I think it's been a great outlet for all of us to get a little bit closer in this time when we're so far apart from each other," Zenzen said.

Shutty and Zenzen both said this group has helped them get to know people they see often at the Staunton-Augusta YMCA, and they hope that interacting on the Facebook page continues long after the YMCA reopens.

Shutty said they are updating the Staunton-Augusta YMCA website with workouts and activities through COVID-19 shutdowns.

