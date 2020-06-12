Staunton-Augusta YMCA shuts down all operations for 2 weeks amid positive cases

A day after the Staunton-Augusta Family YMCA confirmed three positive COVID-19 cases among employees, they say they're shutting down all scheduled programs for the next two weeks.

WHSV file image of the Staunton-Augusta YMCA.

The shutdown is effective immediately and it doesn't just apply to the reopening of the gym, which the Y had originally been scheduled for this Friday before being delayed to June 12 after their first confirmed case.

The YMCA's off-site emergency childcare program was set to begin on Monday, June 15, but has been postponed for two weeks. All virtual and outdoor fitness classes, which had been ongoing in the Y's previous phase of opening, has been canceled for the next two weeks as well.

“We’ve said since March that safety would be our primary concern,” YMCA executive director Josh Cole said. “With the confirmed cases, our primary concern needs to be caring for our staff and making sure we do everything in our power to make sure it doesn’t spread any further.”

The YMCA had been looking forward to re-opening on June 12 under Virginia's Phase 2 guidelines, an extra week after June 5 date that gyms were allowed to reopen to give them time for safety precautions.

But in the week leading up to the planned re-opening, three YMCA employees who were helping prepare the facility for reopening tested positive for the coronavirus.

With the next two weeks as an evaluation period, the Y will determine whether they can safely open on June 26.

For now, that's the date they're aiming for.

According to the YMCA, Cole has maintained constant contact with all three employees, who are each quarantined to prevent further spread of the virus.

A cleaning crew is now on its fourth day of disinfecting the YMCA's North Coalter Street facility and the Central Shenandoah District Health District has been working closely to help with contact tracing for each employee and with quarantine guidelines.

Under Virginia Department of Health guidelines, any single facility that has more than two cases confirmed is treated as an outbreak.

“We’ve sought out of the advice of local health officials with each step in the process since March,” Cole said. “It’s important now that we can continue to look to the experts to figure out how to maneuver.”

The YMCA froze all membership dues starting in April (except for members who willingly opted in to support the YMCA) and is continuing that freeze through June.

They've been closed since mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but gyms and fitness centers can reopen indoor areas, with restrictions, under Phase 2 (you can find a breakdown of the new guidelines here).

The YMCA has been providing a lot of virtual content throughout the pandemic are continuing that. The Staunton-Augusta YMCA website has been updated with workouts and activities through the shutdown, and hundreds joined their #InThisTogether Facebook group to hold each other accountable for their fitness goals, and offer motivation and support.

