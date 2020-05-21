Staunton-Augusta YMCA starts #LettersForDoris campaign

The Staunton-Augusta YMCA is reaching out to the community to gain support for one of its members, Doris.

While the COVID-19 pandemic has been hard for everyone, Doris has had an especially difficult couple of months.

She found out her son had a terminal illness in March, and just weeks later on April 3, he passed away.

Nearly one month later, Doris' daughter broke her leg and ended up in a nursing home and getting transferred to a hospital, where she died as well.

In an effort to lift Doris up, the YMCA is planning a card shower and started the #LettersForDoris Campaign.

Although Doris is blind, the Y is hoping that she will be able to feel the support by touching the cards and having them read to her.

"She can touch them and say, 'I can do this.' It'll be a strength in the community in reaching out in love to her," Carol Byrd, Older Adult Coordinator, said.

Byrd says Doris is a strong woman but could use the extra encouragement in this tough time.

You can show your support for Doris by mailing a card to the Staunton-Augusta YMCA at 708 N. Coalter St. Staunton, Va. 24401.