Staunton-Augusta YMCA to close for 2 weeks in response to COVID-19

The Staunton-Augusta Family YMCA announced Monday evening that they will be closing for the next two weeks, through March 29, due to concerns over the COVID-19 novel coronavirus.

"We know we are doing the right thing in terms of a COVID-19 response, but we don’t underestimate how this decision will impact our community from members to our YMCA staff," they said in a public statement.

According to the YMCA, March payments have already been processed.

"We realize this means you’ve made a payment for a service you cannot access, and we are looking for the fairest and most just way to rectify this situation," their statement reads. "Our staff is discussing how to move forward."

During the two-week closure, the YMCA leadership and board of directors will look ahead to April and beyond to discuss what will work best for the community.

They say social responsibility is part of our threefold mission statement at the Staunton-Augusta Family YMCA, and they take the responsibility of serving their community seriously.

"We just wanted to say thank you for sticking with us and trusting our leadership to make tough decisions in the midst of difficult situation," the YMCA concluded. "We work hard every day in order to earn your trust, and we hope our community and wonderful YMCA members will stick with us as we navigate uncharted waters."

As of the time of the Staunton-Augusta YMCA's decision on Monday evening, the Waynesboro Family YMCA said they were remaining open, following CDC and Virginia Department of Health guidelines to reduce traffic in parts of the building and suspending many programs.

However, their pool is remaining open and morning water aerobics are going on as scheduled. Their weight rooms and gym remain open as well.