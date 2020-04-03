Staunton: Buy Local. Give Local. Remember Local.

Staunton tourism has rebranded in response to the devastation caused by COVID-19.

Staunton typically advertises in bigger cities like Washington, D.C. and Richmond, but that’s all stopped.

They are now advertising locally.

Businesses have adapted with curbside pickup, delivery, and shipping. The arts are offering online performances and concert series, and museums are providing virtual tours.

The new brand is “Buy Local. Give Local. Remember Local.”

“To ask people to donate to our arts organizations, to buy local. Don't go get a frozen pizza, but maybe go to Shenandoah Pizza or go to Baja and get delivery, or curbside service,” Staunton Director of Tourism Sheryl Wagner said.

To see what businesses and organizations in the city are open and how they’re operating, click here.

To see a list of restaurants operating throughout our entire area for pickup and delivery, click here.