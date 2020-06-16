Staunton City Council adopts resolution to extend real estate tax payments

The city of Staunton announced on Tuesday that real estate tax payments for city residents are being extended by about three weeks.

According to the city, Staunton City Council voted last week to adopt an emergency ordinance extending the time for payment of real estate taxes in the city without the imposition of a penalty from June 20 to July 13.

Council members approved the extended time period for payment due to the delayed delivery of tax bills for various reasons amid the COVID-19 pandemic, including data issues, printing issues and the delayed adoption of the city’s budget ordinance.

The city says the extension should afford taxpayers adequate opportunity to pay their taxes without adverse consequences.

It's in addition to other forms of tax relief the city has previously established throughout the pandemic.