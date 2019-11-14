Staunton City Council discusses ideas to introduce solar panels to historic districts

Staunton City Council discussed solar panels in their work session on Thursday night.

City council discusses ideas to introduce solar panels to Staunton's historic districts. | Credit: WHSV

Council members want to preserve downtown Staunton's historic character, while also allowing solar panels to be introduced.

There have been a few instances where community members living in downtown Staunton wanted to add solar panels to their homes, but were not allowed because the addition wouldn't comply with the city's historical codes and guidelines.

City council wants to explore ways to satisfy both residents and the city.

"I'm very much in favor of solar energy, and I think that's something that we will be more and more relying on in the future for our energy needs," Councilman James Harrington said.

He said he feels confident they will be able to figure out ways to advance the use of solar technology without compromising the city's historic characteristics.