Staunton holding public comment on proposed rate increases and budget solutions

Staunton City Council is meeting Thursday night to discuss their budget for Fiscal Year 2021, and they are asking the public to join them for comments during their regular meeting scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

Staunton City Hall building. | Credit: WHSV

The city is hosting three areas of public comment during their meeting to discuss proposed increases on water fees and refuse/recycling fees, as well as the opportunity to comment on the overall budget.

The city is proposing to increase water use fees by 5% and increase the refuse and recycle rate by 10%.

"It's part of a long-range plan to provide adequate funding for ongoing projects," Staunton City Manager Steve Rosenberg said.

Examples of those projects include rehabilitating the 100-year-old pipeline that moves water from the Staunton Dam and George Washington National Forest to the city's water treatment plant. The refuse/recycling fees would be used to cover capital costs at the Augusta Regional Landfill.

However, some on the city council don't agree with raising fees while many are struggling due to the pandemic.

"Now is not the time to raise taxes and fees on the citizens that are trying their best to make ends meet through this COVID-19 when they have lost their jobs," Councilwoman Andrea Oakes said.

Oakes said the money is needed for the city, but that these are things that can be deferred to next year. However, she did note that if it is deferred, the rate could go up even more then.

The public will also be able to offer comments on the overall budget, which includes actions that could impact city employees, including potential layoffs.

"We have a $4,2 million projected gap between expenses and revenues for Fiscal Year 2021," Rosenberg said.

To address that gap, the city is proposing a few ideas, like adding 10 furlough days for full-time city employees during the Fiscal Year 2021, implementing a pay reduction or laying off up to 5% of the workforce.

City staff are recommending the furlough option, which would require full-time employees to take one day off a month, starting in July, without pay.

"Department directors will coordinate those furlough days so that they're scheduled in a way that minimizes or eliminates the disruption on the city's ability to provide its services," Rosenberg said.

Changes would not impact patrol officers, 911 dispatchers or employees earning $15/hour or less.

Fire-rescue employees would have to take four days, instead of 10.

"That is so unfortunate, but we are not alone," Oakes said. "Everyone across the board, whether it's a governmental agency or a private business, are having to make really difficult decisions."

The city is hoping council will be able consider the adoption of a finalized budget on May 14.

If you're interested in participating in Thursday night's meetings, you can call this toll free number: 844-854-2222 and when prompted, enter access code 619358#

You will hear "Q&A session has started. To ask your question, please press *6” After pressing *6, you will hear, “If you’d like to ask a question, please press 1 to add yourself to the queue.” Press 1. From there you will be able to listen in on the meeting. The city says to wait until you are prompted by the moderator to share your comments.

You can find the full budget and its revisions here.