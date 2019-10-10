Staunton City Council to discuss pedestrian safety grant

Last year, the City of Staunton applied for a Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) Highway Safety Improvement Programs grant of $170,000 for pedestrian improvement projects in the city.

Under this grant, projects involving improvements to a number of the city's roads would have been fully funded by VDOT.

But that grant was suspended, and now the city is applying for the Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) to fund projects improving five popular intersections in the city, including:

• Coalter Street, Edgewood Road, and Statler Boulevard

• Augusta Street and Johnson Street

• Middlebrook Avenue and Hampton Street

• Greenville Avenue and Barterbrook Road

• Augusta Street and Taylor Street

The TAP grant is estimated to be $257,000 and would require the city to come up with 20 percent of that.

The improvement projects would include adding crosswalks, signals and sidewalks.

"Not only that, but we need to be ADA compliant because anyone with a disability, we don't want to discourage them from being to be able to get out and about," Councilwoman Andrea Oakes said.

Oakes said the city is hoping these improvements will make people feel more comfortable when walking or biking in the city.

"We're not stating that we've had any issues in the past, but we want to avoid any issues in the future, and it's also just a matter of providing comfort to our pedestrians," Oakes said.

Staunton City Council is meeting Thursday night to discuss the project and approve the final application for submission to VDOT.