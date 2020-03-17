Staunton City Council to hold emergency COVID-19 meeting on Wednesday

The Staunton City Council will be holding a specially called emergency meeting via conference call on Wednesday to discuss the city's plans and preparations for response to the COVID-19 novel coronavirus.

According to an announcement Tuesday evening, the mayor has called an emergency meeting of the council for Wednesday, March 18, at 1 p.m.

The meeting will technically be held out of the City Council Chambers in City Hall, but it will be conducted through electronic means via conference call without what would normally be required as a quorum at City Hall itself.

That's in light of the most recent CDC guidelines against gatherings of more than 10 people.

Councilors will consider the following five topics, according the the Tuesday evening statement:

1. A review of the nature of the emergency;

2. A briefing by the City Manager or staff on the actions taken by the City of Staunton already and likely to be taken regarding the emergency, consistent with the Declaration of Local Emergency issued by the City Manager on March 16, 2020, attached to this message;

3. A review of prior communications and future communications regarding the emergency, as part of addressing the emergency;

4. Actions that may be considered by Council to take in the near future to address the emergency;

5. Other matters from the City Manager or Council members related to addressing the emergency.

The meeting will be streamed live on Staunton's website at here as it happens over speaker phone in Council Chambers.

