Staunton City Council votes to support JMU industrial hemp study

Staunton voted on Thursday to support an industrial hemp study that James Madison University plans to carry out.

Six localities already made a financial commitment and Staunton is the last.

JMU needed $5,000 to apply for a GO Virginia grant, which will allow JMU to continue to study the potential of industrial hemp in the Shenandoah Valley.

Councilwoman Brenda Meade says it’s an important industry with great opportunities for area farmers.

Staunton's council was unanimous in its decision.

JMU has been working with farmers to plant and research hemp for years, even before the plant was legalized for in the Farm Bill for industrial growth.

According to Samuel Morton, who is an associate professor of engineering at James Madison University, JMU's research focus is on farmer outreach and practices.

"We've been learning a lot about equipment, about planting techniques, about timing, about how to deal with problems that crop up on a large scale that you wouldn't necessarily see on a small plot," said Morton.

Part of that research in past years was planting the hemp at different times to see how it reacts to Virginia's climate.

Industrial hemp can be used for thousands of products, like rope, oils, clothes, fibers similar to plastic, food and more. Historically, it was also one of the earliest grown crops in the Shenandoah Valley, serving as a cash crop for many farmers centuries ago, when hemp was necessary to create rigging for ships.