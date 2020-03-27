Staunton City Schools outline plan for rest of year

Earlier this week, Governor Ralph Northam announced Virginia schools would be closed for the rest of the academic year. Staunton City Schools have announced a plan on how to keep kids learning the rest of the year.

Staunton City Schools have packets online with ideas about work for students during the school closure. | Credit: WHSV

Dr. Garett Smith, superintedent of Staunton City Schools, said they're putting together resources for students to continue learning. While the school year is ending early, Dr. Smith said students already learned the bulk of what was required for the year, because of when school started.

But to help students keep learning, Dr. Smith said they've put some resources online for parents and kids.

"We really want kids to be innovative thinkers, and to try learning some new things," Dr. Smith said. "We also want kids to read, read read, and write, so we have some of those activities in there."

Dr. Smith said students will not be graded on the work they do for the rest of the year. Instead, they will be getting feedback from their teachers. They're also ensuring students will have all the resources they need, including the technology.

Even before the schools were closed, Dr. Smith said the school system was working to make sure all families had access to computers and hot spots. They refurbished old Chromebooks and those are being given to families without computers at home. Dr. Smith said they're also loaning hotspots to people without internet.

Dr. Smith said they've been passing out the computers and hotspots at food pick-ups in the city. In addition to the technology resources, Dr. Smith said teachers will be making themselves available as well. They do not plan to hold "virtual classes," but there will be regular check-ins from teachers.

"Parents can expect weekly communications from teachers and we also expect teachers will be holding office hours. There will be ways for students to connect with the teachers for additional one on one assistance," Dr. Smith said.

He added the state has applied for a waiver, meaning students will not have to take SOL tests this spring. Additionally, students who are on track to graduate or move to the next grade level will still move on.

There will also be time next year for review of any missed material from this academic year.