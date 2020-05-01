Staunton City Schools recognize school lunch heroes

Just three days after schools closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Staunton City Schools were able to continue meeting the needs of their students by offering free meals.

The program started at Shelburne Middle School, but has since gone mobile, bringing meals curbside to students in 13 different areas of the city.

Each meal is packaged with fresh, local foods and is meant to last children for three days a time.

"The excitement that they feel when that food package comes home, and they get to rummage through it and see what they recognize from the comfortable school lunch that they're used to," Amanda Warren, Director of School Nutrition for Staunton City Schools, said.

She said the most important schools can do right now during this health crisis is to feed kids. On average, Staunton City Schools are putting together 3,500 meals per service day.

Warren said that wouldn't be possible without the help from school nutrition personnel, who are being recognized Friday as School Lunch Heroes.

Staunton City Schools currently have 20 school lunch heroes, who have been practicing and maintaining proper health guidelines while also working hard to serve their community.

"Change is challenging. Period. Even small change. So, imagine... Everyone had to come together, quickly, take on completely different roles, completely different tasks, a new way of scheduling, and they basically did this overnight," Warren said.

Warren commends the school nutrition workers for their hard work, character and their professionalism during this time.

"Every single person on our team has strengths and abilities that have come together in a really unique way, and everyone just stepped up to the plate," Warren said. "We wouldn't be able to do this... There are lunch heroes everywhere, not just our school nutrition personnel."

Staunton City Schools were approved this week to operate under The Child and Adult Care Food Program, which allows them to provide three additional snack items per package along with a bonus meal.

"We're just doing whatever we can to make sure kids are being nourished and those basic nutritional needs are being met," Warren said. "It's amazing that our team and teams all over the country have mobilized in this way, and have done so seamlessly and with a lot of honor, and just a lot of care for the children in our community."

Staunton City Schools plan to continue the meals program throughout the summer. Warren said families can look forward to new food in the coming month through the harvest program through Project Grows and other partnerships throughout the city.