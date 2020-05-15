Staunton Creative Community Fund announces Shenandoah Valley Rebuild program

The Staunton Creative Community Fund has partnered with a business development platform in Tennessee to bring a rebuild and recovery program to the Valley.

CO.STARTERS will be helping to implement Shenandoah Valley Rebuild, which is a 10-week virtual program aimed at helping small businesses rebuild and refocus in a post-pandemic world.

"If you're a retail business, what are new business model innovations you can implement within your space? If you're a restaurant, what things can you do other than just curbside? Or what are different ways you can get to your customers, especially those who are a little weary about going out still?" Debbie Irwin, Executive Director of Staunton Creative Community Fund, said.

Some of the topics include Refocused Marketing, Quick-to-Market Strategy, COVID-19 Laws, Streamlining Costs, and Recovery Sales Goals. It will also get the business owner thinking of long-term goals and strategies to recover from the pandemic.

The program starts June 1 and is open for any small business in the Shenandoah Valley. Registration is $330, but there are partial and full scholarships available. The first round is open to 20 seats, and there could be an opportunity for all 20 to participate for free. They will run more cohorts as interest grows.

"We really need to start looking ahead. For so long, since the pandemic started, we've been in the frantic phase," Irwin said. "We are going to reopen one day, and it is going to be a wide reopening. So, how can we really make sure that people feel comfortable in those spaces?"

Irwin said if businesses are not looking at how they can move forward in this "new world," it's going to be difficult for them to stay alive.

"We want our small businesses to survive because they're the cornerstone of every economy," Irwin said.

