Staunton Democratic Committee hosts City Council candidate forum

The City of Staunton has eight candidates running for City Council, and on Tuesday, they each got a chance to speak. It was standing room only in council chambers for the candidate forum.

Four incumbents and four hopefuls took turns answering a variety of questions from how to help Staunton’s lower-income people to how to prepare for emergencies like the coronavirus pandemic. The Democratic Committee hosted Tuesday’s event for the community.

"Whether they’re Democrat or Republican, or independent — it really doesn’t matter, because what we’re trying to do is start a dialogue within the community and have us talking to each other again,” Beth Daisey, the candidate forum emcee, said

There is another chance to hear from the candidates coming up. The West End Business Association is hosting a forum on April 14 at Marquis Memorial United Methodist Church at 7 p.m.