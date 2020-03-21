Staunton Downtown Development Association updates COVID-19 response

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the SDDA has been working each day to keep up with the ever-changing information and updates.

The SDDA has remained in regular and on-going contact with downtown business/property owners, workers, community members, the city manager, the mayor and city council members.

The SDDA has been sharing countless posts through its Facebook page. Information shifted so quickly each day.

They have shared the following updates:

SDDA WEBSITE

This week we added a tab to the main page of our SDDA website, linking to list of downtown businesses which are currently open and/or providing services. This list, as you are well aware continues to evolve. We will continue edit/add items/details from the list as quickly as possible. Please review the list. Let us know if your business listing is missing, not correct, or if new services/details/offers should be noted. Send edits to greg@stauntondowntown.org PLEASE be patient as we continue to edit the page. We are working as quickly as possible to provide the most current information. The City of Staunton, Staunton tourism department, Staunton Creative Community Fund and others are sharing our website as the source for current downtown businesses/services. Please share our website with your contacts as well. https://stauntondowntown.org

SDDA DOWNTOWN GIFT CARDS

This past week we immediately suspended sales of new SDDA downtown gift cards. We will continue to honor the cards which are currently in circulation, however will no longer promote, distribute or sell any new SDDA gift cards. We have and will continue to encourage customers purchase gift cards/certificates directly from downtown businesses. We want as many dollars as possible to stay directly in the registers of our downtown businesses. This past week our staff collected gift cards from businesses on Monday and hand delivered several checks back to businesses Tuesday. If you still have gift cards at your business to turn-in for a reimbursement, please leave us a message (540) 332-3867 or send us an email: info@stauntondowntown.org

PARKING DOWNTOWN

This past week we participated in conversations which led to the decision of providing additional temporary parking spaces, expanding off the current 15-minute loading/parking spaces in downtown. The additional 15-minute parking spaces were requested to accommodate the increase of takeout/curbside services at restaurants. Thank you to our City of Staunton police and public works departments for quickly implementing these changes.

The SDDA also communicated with several of our city officials, advocating for temporary free parking in the downtown lots and garages in the wake of our current crisis. Wednesday, March 18, Council approved the discontinuation of parking fees for the Johnson Street and New Street parking garages and the Wharf parking lot. This decision will be reevaluated on April 15.

MARKETING

Don’t stop talking to your customers through emails and social media. Stay connected. Our City of Staunton tourism department is rolling out with a new series of ads which will focus on thinking locally by buying from local businesses, giving to our local nonprofits and remembering our local history. Look for those ads in the coming days. If you’re not already, PLEASE follow the SDDA on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stauntondowntown/

The SDDA is working on developing ideas to help promote our downtown in the coming days/weeks. These ideas will include new social media posts, photos, videos, and radio PSAs. We know there will be much work ahead as we continue to brainstorm and develop ways to best promote our downtown. We will need your help and feedback as we work through these new plans. If you want to kick around some ideas for your business, please give us a call. We would be glad to help brainstorm and offer feedback as you develop your plans.

COMMUNICATION

We’ve been receiving information from the Department of Housing and Community Development, Main Street America and also communicating with other Virginia Main Street communities. We are all sharing resources, information and ideas of ways to best be of help to our communities.

HELPFUL LINKS

City of Staunton - The city will continue to provide urgent and up to date information to the public and encourages community members to follow the city Facebook page and refer frequently to the Staunton website www.ci.staunton.va.us/COVID-19 to stay abreast of the latest developments.

Staunton Creative Community Fund - https://stauntonfund.org -SCCF is now offering loans to small businesses through a disaster relief fund. You can access up to $5,000 at 2% – 3% interest. Repayment terms will vary based on the borrower. The first 3 to 6 months of payments are interest only.

Shenandoah Valley Small Business Development Center - https://www.valleysbdc.org/covid-19 Governor Ralph Northam requested that the Administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) implement a Small Business Administrative declaration to provide assistance in the form of SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) for counties and cities in the Commonwealth of Virginia. For a comprehensive list of actions, Governor Northam has announced to combat COVID-19 in Virginia, visit https://www.virginia.gov/coronavirus-updates/ Some Key Points: SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) funds come directly from the U.S. Treasury. Applicants do not go through a bank to apply. Instead apply directly to SBA’s Disaster Assistance Program at: https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela/ There is no application fee. There is no obligation to take the loan if offered. The maximum unsecured loan amount is $25,000. Secured loans can go up to 2 million dollars.

Community Foundation Central Blue Ridge - https://cfcbr.org/covid-19/ - The Community Foundation has established a COVID-19 Local Response Fund with an initial charitable contribution of $100,000 from a generous Staunton couple. The new fund will provide resources directly to charitable organizations supporting the residents of Staunton, Waynesboro, and the counties of Augusta, Highland, and Nelson impacted by COVID-19 and the economic consequences of this pandemic. Guiding the distribution of resources will be a partnership consisting of the Community Foundation, United Way, Augusta Health, CAPSAW, officials from Staunton, Waynesboro, and Augusta County, business leaders, and others.

SDDA OFFICES

Beginning Monday, March 23, 2020, the SDDA’s offices in the Stratton Building will be closed to the public. Our team will begin working remotely until further notice. We will continue to receive our voicemails (540) 332-3867 and will be checking emails and social media accounts. Continue to reach out and share your questions/comments/concerns and business updates with us.

SUPPORT IS NEEDED

On a final note, in addition to supporting the businesses which are still operating, please consider sharing funds and resources with those who are now unemployed after many of our downtown businesses downsized and/or closed this past week. These folks need our support as well.

On behalf of the Staunton Downtown Development Association Board of Directors, we wish you good health and safety.

We are moving forward and we are all in this together.