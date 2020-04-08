Staunton Farmers' Market lays out 5 steps to order for pickup

The Staunton Farmers' Market will be starting up on April 18 — but not in the way farmers or shoppers are used to.

The city of Staunton is calling it a modified market, and it will offer customers the chance to order ahead of time and pick up items of their selection between 8 a..m. and 10 a.m. Saturday mornings.

The format will allow the market to continue in a way that's social distancing-friendly.

“This modified market will look far different than what you’re used to,” said Farmers’ Market Manager Tom Womack. “But it’s your opportunity to continue to get the local foods you’ve grown to love.”

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam's executive order that classified non-essential businesses and order arts and recreation businesses to close expressly permits farmers markets to keep running in a limited capacity.

Anyone who is showing any symptoms of, or who suspects they may have been exposed to, COVID-19 is encouraged to keep following CDC guidelines and self-isolate, avoiding the farmers' market for the protection of both producers and customers.

But for others, the Staunton City Manager's Office says the market will work with five simple steps:

1. Customer places advance order with a producer.

2. Customer parks in the designated parking area on the west side of the Wharf parking lot.

3. Customer calls producer’s cell phone to announce their arrival.

4. Producer delivers pre-ordered, prepackaged items to the customer’s vehicle, in a contactless manner and with the customer remaining in the vehicle maintaining 6-foot social distancing. The customer is encouraged to open their trunk from within the vehicle to permit delivery to the trunk by the producer.

5. Producer will disinfect their hands before and after each customer transaction. Producers will also be wearing a face covering during interactions with customers.

For anyone arriving by foot or bicycle, the city manager's office say the process only changes by having the producer meet them at the Statler Tribute Monument, just past the Wharf parking lot, continuing to maintain 6-foot social distancing.

With the limited capabilities, not all of the regular producers will be at the Farmers’ Market. For more detailed information what producers will be participating and to read the rules for the market in detail, visit www.stauntonfarmersmarket.org or email stauntonfarmersmarket@gmail.com.