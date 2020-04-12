Staunton Farmers Market offers modified services beginning April 18

Beginning next Saturday, the Staunton Farmers Market will be offering a pick-up option for pre-ordered items.

Items for sale at the Staunton Farmers Market.

The market created this modified plan to continue to operate through the state executive order.

"We have a list of our vendors that are participating on our website on the front page," Tom Womack, marketing manager of the Staunton Farmers Market, said. "The customers will call the vendors of their choice, there's a list of what each vendor has."

Between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. customers can pick up their items in a designated area of the Wharf parking lot. Upon arrival, customers will call vendors cell phones to announce their arrival.

Vendors will deliver to the pre-ordered, prepackaged items to people in cars and people on foot in a contact-less manner.

"Anybody that walks to the market to pick up their goods will stay at a designated space, keeping a distance from others and the vendor will take them their goods to them," Womack said.

Womack said vendors will disinfect their hands before and after each transaction, as well as wear a face-covering during customer interactions.