Staunton Fire Department demonstrates how thermal imaging helps in emergency situations

The smoke in a fire can be so thick that it can be hard to see who or what might be left in a room, but the Staunton Fire Department has special technology to help them do just that.

"In a smoky environment, you can't see your hand in front of your face, so it helps us see through the smoke," Deputy Chief, Community Risk Reduction, Perry Weller, said.

While firefighters will still do a thorough search by hand, thermal imaging cameras help firefighters search a room more efficiently by picking up heat signatures from people or objects.

"We can do a quick scan and if we see something that doesn't look quite right, we can really hone in on those areas and go to there first versus just doing a blind sweep of the entire room," Weller said.

The cameras can also be used to see where a fire is spreading, or if something is overheating and could become a fire hazard.

Each firefighter with the Staunton Fire Department has one of these cameras on them when they enter a building, so they're well equipped for any situation.

The department has used thermal imaging cameras for about 20 years, but they say the imaging quality gets better and better.

Every shift does some kind of training each day, and they will frequently incorporate the thermal imaging into that training.

Firefighters said it helps them become more familiar with the tools and better prepare them for emergency situations they may come across.

"Every riding position has a thermal imaging camera on their air pack, so everyone has one available to them now, where before we only one per apparatus, and it took awhile to get there," Weller said.