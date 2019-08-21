Staunton High School construction impacts Storm sports

The construction at Staunton High School is moving right along with the start of the school year.

Construction on the lower track field at Staunton High School. | Credit: WHSV

A lot has already been done, and along with the new addition, some of the Staunton Storm sports will need to find new practice locations for the school year.

Construction of the new wing of SHS is set to be done by fall of next year, but in the meantime, football, track and tennis practices will have to be relocated.

The main track area is still open for students to use, but the lower field that JV football and shot and discus teams use is now a construction zone.

JV football has moved up to practice on the main field with varsity.

The athletic director, David Tibbs said the shot and discus teams can use space at Shelburne Middle School.

"We have places to play. We just can't walk out of the school and play right now," Tibbs said. "That's the only thing that's kind of displaced, but it's not really been that big of a deal."

The tennis teams have played at Mary Baldwin University and are considering that an option for this year.

Another option for where the tennis teams can play is at the park. The number of the courts is limited to only three, but it does have lighting, something the courts at Mary Baldwin does not have.

SHS will not be able to host a track meet this year, but Tibbs said the changes have not really been an inconvenience.

"It's just a matter of feet. It's not that big of a deal and everybody's, everything has been smooth sailing so far and we get into winter sport, we'll still be in the gym," Tibbs said.