Staunton High School construction moving along

Staunton High School has made a lot of progress on long-planned renovations since the start of the new year. On Oct. 3, they welcomed city council and the school board on a tour of the new wing to see some updates in action.

Staunton High School construction is on track, and school officials are planning on students being able to use part of the new space by spring. | Credit: WHSV

The addition has almost fully taken shape. Contractors will be finishing up structural work on the third level by next week and starting on the fourth level.

Each classroom is larger and offers natural lighting. The hallways are also much bigger and will not have lockers, which will offer more space for students to filter in and out of classrooms.

There will also be more lab spaces for interactive learning.

"The new building will be significantly larger and there are also going to be flexible spaces that will allow students and classes to work collaboratively, and they will also allow us to adapt our curriculum and our programs as needs change," Principal Nate Collins said.

Each floor will have a girls and boys bathroom with stalls, as well as an individual bathroom for students to use.

One addition crews have been working on behind the school is a new auxiliary gym, and the structure of that is just about done.

Collins said he is planning on being able to use the new gym for P.E. classes and practices this spring. He tells us students are eager to move into the new space.

"Much like most folks, they can see the exterior but can't really see the inside, so they can see progress day by day, which is exciting, but at the same time, a little bit of a mystery," Collins said.

The four-story academic building was built where tennis courts used to be at the school and is expected to be about 100,000 square feet. The renovations, in total, will encompass about 80,000 square feet.

The renovated school will hold about 125 more students than the current school.