Staunton Library recognized for Talking Book Center

The Staunton Public Library recently received national recognition for its Talking Book Center. The National Library Service recognized the library with the Sub-regional Library of the Year award.

Staunton Library's Talking Book Center's Sub-regional Library of the Year award. | Credit: WHSV

The Talking Book Center, which was founded in 1981,allows people who are visually or physically impaired to enjoy a good book by listening to it.

"It's a very personalized service," said Sarah Skrobis, director of the Staunton Public Library. "The two employees get to know their patrons, they develop relationships with them, and they can really start to recommend books and reading materials based on that person's individual tastes."

The center serves Augusta, Bath, Highland and Rockbridge counties, as well as Buena Vista, Lexington, Staunton and Waynesboro.

"We have about 300 patrons in this area," Skrobis said, "and they range in age from children and teenagers to 102 years old, and we hear a lot of great success stories."

Skrobis said she knows how much the center means to those they serve because of the impact it had on her grandmother's life, and she loves hearing those success stories.

"His wife was almost in tears talking about how invaluable the service was to him," Skrobis said, "and they just found out about a few months ago, and it really was life changing after he was diagnosed with a vision impairment last year."

Skrobis says receiving the award and being the smallest sub-regional library in the state is very special to Staunton.

She hopes to see it continue to grow and be something that improves the quality of life for people in the area like it did for her grandmother.