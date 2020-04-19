Staunton Makerspace designs face shields for health care workers, first repsonders

Creative minds came together at the Staunton Makerspace to create face shields for local health care workers and first responders

with limited PPE supplies.

A makespace volunteer prepares resin to pour into the shield mold.

Eleanor Graham, president of the Staunton Makerspace, said two weeks ago, members began making prototypes of face shields. Makerspace volunteers began using 3D printing and laser cutting to try to manufacture the face shields.

After gathering prototypes, Graham said they asked nurses at Sentara RMH to test the shields and give them feedback about which one worked best for them.

After finding the perfect model, production began soon after.

"We've had volunteers here all week long from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. working on making these shields," Graham said. "We've pulled in members of our community here, using our general members and their friends have come in and started making these shields as fast as we can."

Graham said parts of the shields are made by casting resin into a mold, and others from a 3D printer.

She said they've already distributed over 600 shields and they have enough supplies to make 1,200.

"It's very touching to be able to talk with some of the people who haven't been able to get their hands on the equipment that they need to protect themselves and they're right on the front lines," Graham said. "We just feel really grateful to have this opportunity to help."

Graham said they are also reaching out to other groups in the area who are in need of protective materials, as well as accepting community donations to help continue making the face shields.

To contact the Staunton Makerspace, call 540-324-9427, or email support@stauntonmakerspace.com.