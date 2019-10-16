Staunton Mall up for auction

An online auction for the Staunton Mall opened on Tuesday, October 15 at noon.

The Staunton Mall on Oct. 15, 2019

The auction, which has a starting bid of $1,750,000, runs through Thursday.

According to the auction website "Ten-X," the property includes almost 450,000 square feet of space inside the mall and includes tenants outside the mall, including Dollar Tree, McDonald's, Red Lobster, and Sprint.

According to the auction site, zoning for the property can allow for construction of retail, hotel, multi-family, or office space.

Built in 1986, the Staunton Mall has gone through multiple ownership changes in the past two decades. It faced a steady downturn of chain stores, but has seen growth in small businesses, including Sooner BBQ opening a spot and Legacy Theaters taking over the previously abandoned Regal Theaters location.

JCPenney and Belk remain open as anchor stores at the mall, but many of the other locations there are smaller stores. A little over a year ago, one of the main anchor stores, Peebles, closed in April 2018.

