Staunton Music Festival postponed to 2021 due to COVID-19

The annual Staunton Music Festival has been postponed for a year.

The event, which has been going on in downtown Staunton for more than 20 years, was scheduled for August. It's now scheduled for August 13-22, 2021.

Every year, it's a 10-day event featuring musicians from around the world performing in venues across downtown Staunton, with dozens of concerts.

But with planning an event that brings in people from around the world uncertain amid the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers say they made the decision to postpone the event by a year in the interest of public health.

Their full statement on the decision can be found on their website here.