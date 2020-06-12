Staunton Police Chief talks about fair and impartial training at department

Staunton Police Chief Jim Williams, as well as the City’s Fire Chief and Sheriff, were invited to talk to City Council Thursday night during a work session about what they do to ensure respectful, fair, and impartial treatment of all people.

Police Chief Williams said they have tough conversations about implicit bias at the Staunton Police Department. He talked about continual training in fair and impartial policing, use of force, bias awareness, de-escalation, and crisis intervention. Williams shared details about the use, and regular review of, body cameras, and how every use of force is reviewed on three levels.

Williams said the killing of George Floyd was not a policy or training issue, but he described it as evil, and a case of a criminal wearing a badge.

“We try really hard to hire the right people as officers and create the culture that we want of a community servant. We’re not an occupying army. We’re not warriors. We don’t talk about going to war, or of fighting,” Williams stated. “We do vigorous background investigation. We do psychological screening of new hires, and we try really hard to reward the performance that we value.”

Williams acknowledged that there are law enforcement issues in the country, describing rogue officers moving from one police department to another as one of the biggest.

Despite financial hardships, Williams said this is not the time to cut training or overtime, which is necessary for officers to be trained properly.