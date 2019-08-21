Staunton Police Department arrest police impersonator

Staunton Police Department confirmed a police impersonator is in custody.

The department told WHSV the arrest was made Tuesday night. There is no word yet on who the suspect is or whether they are connected to any of the open cases of police impersonator sightings in Augusta County.

Since July 21, 2019, the Augusta County Sheriff's Office has been notified of four instances of impersonation. In two of the reports, victims identified the suspect as driving a large, dark colored sedan with a blue flashing light. Other reports described a silver car with a flashing blue light as well as a dark blue, possibly two-door Honda Accord with both red and blue lights.

This is a developing story.