Staunton Police Department discusses Virginia Crime Report

Virginia State Police recently released their Crime in Virginia report for 2019. It compiles local and statewide crime figures from towns, cities and counties.

Overall, violent crime increased 2.45 percent in the commonwealth over the past year. Violent crime includes murder, forcible sex offenses, robbery and aggravated assault.

Sgt. Katie Shifflett with the Staunton Police Department said they did not see and murders or manslaughter in Staunton in 2019. There were 13 cases of abduction and kidnapping, but Shifflett said generally, that usually is due to domestic situations.

Overall, Shifflett said there weren't too many trends that jumped out, aside from a recent string of commercial burglaries. Shifflett said typically, they see a lot of theft from cars, and there were 57 reports of theft from a motor vehicle.

"That seems to be a more common crime trend, but for entry to be forced into a business or a home, that's something that's more unusual," Shifflett said.

These numbers are reported to state police, but Shifflett said the department also uses them.

"We definitely use these numbers when we consider our community outreach, making sure that we remind people that while we do live in an extremely safe area, unfortunately crime still does occur here," Shifflett said.

