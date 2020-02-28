Staunton police warn of rental fraud scam

Staunton police are warning the community of a rental fraud scam after a property management group found one of their locations being used in a scam.

LSK Properties, LLC. said someone had called them about a property they manage being available online.

They told the company that a scammer requested several hundred dollars be wired to them in exchange for a completed rental agreement and keys to the property in the mail. The person followed through, and then it was too late.

Police believe the scammer was someone from overseas, and listed property for rent in Staunton online. The scammer even told the person to check out the property and to ignore the sold sign outside of it.

The property company said while scams like this happen often, you should never wire money before verifying a property manager is legitimate — you should always aim to be able to walk through a property with the person before spending any money.

Be especially careful if an individual claims they are unable to show the apartment or house prior to collecting any sort of deposit. In this instance, the scammer claimed he was out of the area on a mission trip.

Some other red flags are the supposed property owner or landloard asking for a deposit in bitcoin, money grams or even gift cards, because the money lost through this kind of exchange can't be tracked or reimbursed.

If you are concerned about a possible scam, call the Staunton Police Department at (540)-332-3842.

The Better Business Bureau says this type of scam is becoming more prevalent and isn't just targeting long-term rentals or home purchases, but vacation rentals too. A 2018 study by Apartment List showed rental fraud had cost U.S. renters over $5 million.