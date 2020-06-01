Staunton Public Library resuming limited services next week

Starting next week, the Staunton Public Library will be resuming lifted services after more than two months shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to an announcement from the city of Staunton, beginning the week of June 8, patrons of the library will be able to return any materials to the outdoor book drop, place holds on Staunton Public Library items, and schedule an appointment to pick up their arrived holds.

The building itself will remain closed for the time-being, and the library is not accepting book donations until further notice.

But, as of Monday, June 9, the library will open its outdoor book drop to start accepting returned materials.

However, to promote social distancing, the library is asking people to stagger returns by using a schedule based on last names:

• Monday: Last names beginning with letters A - C

• Tuesday: Last names D - H

• Wednesday: Last names I - M

• Thursday: Last names N - S

• Friday: Last names T – Z

If the book drop appears to be full, they say to just hold on to the materials and try again on another day, because no overdue fines are being charged right now.

Starting Wednesday, June 10, patrons of the library will be able to place holds on items to be picked up at the Staunton Public Library, but only items at their direct location. The courier service between Valley Libraries locations is not restarting yet. You can log onto your account at valleylibraries.org or call 540-332-3902 to place a hold.

Then, on Thursday, June 11, you can start scheduling appointments to pick up library materials. Picking up materials requires scheduling a time slot in advance, and you will only be able to pick up arrived holds.

The library will release information on how to schedule appointments on their website and social media next week.

Pick-up service will be available from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from noon to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

For full information regarding available assistance, safety precautions, and pick up instructions, you can visit the library’s COVID-19 response site for the latest service update.