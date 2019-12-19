Staunton Storm basketball team helps organize toys for UVA Children’s Hospital

On Wednesday, the Staunton Storm varsity basketball team helped organize hundreds of toys headed to the UVA Children’s Hospital.

The Operation BRADYSTRONG Mission M&M Toy Drive collected a large number of gifts in remembrance of three Shenandoah Valley children whose lives were cut short by cancer.

The toys and other items will help the families of children spending this holiday season in the hospital.

Coach Terrell Mickens says it's important for his players to understand the circumstances of some children.

"It's important that, you know, they be able to give back to community and not just from when they're with me, when they leave and become adults, you know, maybe they'll bring their kids somewhere to give back during Christmas time," said Mickens.

Mickens says he hopes to make this a tradition for his players.