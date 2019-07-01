The Staunton Storm is officially in town

Monday, July 1, marked the first day of Staunton High School: the new (old) name for Robert E. Lee High School.

Staunton High School Sign above the bleachers at the football stadium. | Credit: WHSV

The school has stripped signs on the outside of the building of the Robert E. Lee name to make space for the new name, which marks a return to the name the city's high school bore until 1914, when it was renamed in honor of Confederate General Robert E. Lee.

The school is under construction right now that had been planned for years before the city's school board voted to rename it.

Right now, there is a what looks to be a temporary sign out in front of the school displaying Staunton High School's new name.

The football stadium, on the other hand, is decked out with new signage above the home side bleachers, as well as a new scoreboard for the Staunton Storm.

Principal Collins told WHSV a few weeks ago that new uniforms have been ordered and should be ready to go for fall sports.

As for costs, the Staunton School Board previously addressed questions about the costs associated with renaming the school, saying it's safe to estimate $200,000 would be needed to replace athletic gear with the school's branding, but that that amount represents less than one percent of the school division's operating budget of $31.8 million. Many of the costs were expected to be absorbed as part of the city's plans for renovations.

The name of General Lee stuck with the school until recent nationwide debates over confederate symbolism in today's society, with a renewed interest in name change after the deadly "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville.

The school board voted 4-2 to rename "Robert E. Lee High" back in 2018, and a short time later, released a survey to take ideas for a new name from city residents. People could choose from one of five suggested names, or provide their own. They then publicly released a list of every suggestion they received.

The school board received over 4,000 submissions and votes for "Staunton High School" made up the greatest amount, followed by "Queen City High School" a few hundred votes behind. On November 12, the school board voted to return the school to its original name of Staunton High School.

After the school board's official vote in November, students and staff at the high school decided they would be the home of the Staunton Storm.

That's not their only new look.

The construction of a new four-story wing is on track to be completed by next summer when they'll begin construction on the other parts of the building.

In the fall, students and faculty will remain in the old wings, and they will be gearing up to represent the Staunton Storm for fall sports.

School colors will be nearly the same, with the only change going from royal blue to navy blue.

According to a press release from the school board, the inspiration for the nickname and mascot came from a quote popularized by New England Patriots Quarterback Tom Brady: “Fate whispers to the warrior, ‘you cannot withstand the storm.’ The warrior whispers back, ‘I am the storm.’”

“This reflects the strength we have in the diversity of individuals at Staunton High School and our unified spirit,” said Principal Nate Collins. “The warrior’s shield acknowledges our role as protectors and our responsibility to each other. The lightning bolt is indicative of our power and our desire to always “lead the charge,” a motto we often reference at the high school. And finally, the classic Greek styling of the warrior is a nod to history and a reflection of our city, known for its classic architecture, including many in the Greek Revival style.”

The renovated school will hold about 125 more students than the current school and will include a new bus loop, auxiliary gym, more space in classrooms and more technology in the classrooms.

