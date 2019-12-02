Staunton and Harrisonburg Salvation Armies face bell ringer shortage

The holiday season is in full swing. But local Salvation Armies are not in full ring.

The Staunton and Harrisonburg Salvation Armies say they are still looking for bell ringers this December.

In Staunton, the organization is still short about two or three bell ringing shifts a day. Staunton's Lieutenant Johnathan Meredith said a full day of bell ringing brings in almost enough money to pay for a Christmas angel and more.

"Just getting beyond Christmas, throughout the year, that is able to help someone with their rent, with their gas bill, electric bill, our food pantry," Lt. Meredith said. "A lot of things are covered in the full span of the year just by this Christmas."

To sign up to bell ring in Staunton, you can go into the Salvation Army office, call the office or visit the website.

Harrisonburg's Captain John Blevins said to bell ring in the Friendly City, you can visit this website.