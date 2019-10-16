Staunton and Waynesboro schools get grant to improve mental health services

The Virginia Department of Education was awarded a five-year grant in the amount of $2.5 million to improve mental health in six high schools across the state, including Staunton City Schools and Waynesboro Public Schools.

Current mental health professionals in the schools will receive additional training and become qualified mentors for graduate students, specifically from the University of Virginia, pursuing a career in mental health services.

Waynesboro Superintendent Jeffrey Cassell noted the impact students in Waynesboro's schools will see by having more resources available to them.

"Allow us to reach more students and more needs, but also graduate students who have the most recent training and most recent strategies and techniques for working with students with mental health issues," Dr. Cassell said.

Professionals working with students in the schools say there is a need for extra support, especially for kids at younger ages.

"When they come in, or some of the skills they are missing that make it hard for them to really be able to perform and function in the classroom are some of those softer skills, some of that emotional regulation, social skills," Lisa Falke, behavior analyst for Waynesboro Public Schools, said.

She also said that need tends to be growing more each year, with some of the stressors they are seeing affecting kids including "inconsistencies with home, who they're living with, the people in their lives, some of it is access to basic human needs — so access to food, access to shelter and feeling safe and feeling like they have a community and place," Falke said.

Being able to intervene and offer support for what students may need will help better prepare them for life after they finish school.

"Learn appropriate behaviors and to learn strategies to deal with their mental health and emotional, so I just can't overstate the value and the need for additional mental health professionals in the schools," Dr. Cassell said.

While there is a growing need to work on these skills, Falke said she has also seen more students get the support they need, and having more resources available will make it easier to reach even more students.