Staunton and creative fund partner to offer $100,000 in small business loans

The city of Staunton is offering more support for local businesses through a new partnership and loan program.

According to a statement from the city on Monday, Staunton City Council and the Staunton Creative Community Fund (SCCF) have teamed up to administer a new Emergency-Disaster Relief Loan Program.

That's separate from a previously announced $25,000 Loan and Loan Forgiveness Program established by the SCCF in partnership with F&M Bank.

The new agreement between the city council and the SCCF puts the SCCF in charge of overseeing $100,000 of funds to administer emergency relief loans to businesses most affected by the COVID-19 public health emergency.

“We appreciate our strong partnership with the Staunton Creative Community Fund and are pleased to work with them to add this emergency relief loan fund to the other resources available to support local businesses during this very challenging time,” said Staunton City Manager Steve Rosenberg. “We encourage businesses to visit our economic development website at https://www.stauntonbusiness.com/business-resources/covid-19-resources to learn about all the federal, state and local opportunities that may be available to them.”

The new fund of $100,000 is meant to support local entrepreneurs and businesses with a principal place of business and operations within the corporate limits of Staunton.

It will be available for 30 days past the date that Staunton City Council ends their local emergency declaration.

Terms of loans through the fund will include:

• 0% interest rate

• Term of three years or less

• Principal amount of $1,000 to $5,000

• Collateral and personal guarantees as determined by SCCF loan committee

• Deferral of program loan repayments for up to six months from the initial date of the loan

According to Staunton City Council, they've provided $10,000 to SCCF to cover costs associated with technical assistance and administration of the loan fund and $15,000 for loan loss reserves, as required by the Small Business Administration.

Interested local businesses can contact Staunton Creative Community Fund at 540.213.0333 or hello@stauntonfund.org for more information.