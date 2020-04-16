Staunton announces decision to lay off 64 part-time employees due to coronavirus

The City of Staunton has announced that they're laying off 64 part-time employees due to the effects of COVID-19.

City councilors, who are in a budget session until 7 p.m., issued a press release at 5 p.m. on Thursday announcing the move.

According to the city's statement, they are involuntarily terminating "64 part time employees as a result of the operational disruptions and substantial revenue reductions due to the COVID-19 pandemic."

City leaders said the economic disruptions caused by COVID-19 and the loss of city revenue necessitated them instituting a hiring freeze for the current fiscal year, as well as a freeze of non-essential operating and capital improvement expenditures, and the suspension and/or reduction of certain city programs and services.

Since the middle of March, city leaders say "made every reasonable effort to compensate its workforce regardless of each employee’s ability to perform their duties either at their assigned workplace or by telecommuting."

But now, they say that's no longer possible.

“Unfortunately, given the unknown duration of the current public health emergency and disaster, we have decided to terminate employment of a number of part-time employees who are unable to work due to the suspension and/or reduction of city programs and services,” said City Manager Steve Rosenberg in announcing the action. “We arrived at this very difficult decision only after implementing all other reasonable alternatives and following a comprehensive review of position duties, and programs and services that are currently suspended and/or reduced.”

The date each of the 64 employees will be separated from employment is April 24, with their last paychecks issued on May 8.

According to the city, affected employees will be able to access unemployment benefits, along with hundreds of thousands of other Virginians who have applied in recent weeks, and the city says they're providing information from the Virginia Employment Commission (VEC) directly to each affected employee.

Many people in recent weeks have faced major issues with the VEC system to claim unemployment benefits, and Gov. Northam said the agency is providing more staffing and making updates to their online system.

The city says no positions are being eliminated and employees may be able to re-apply for their jobs in the future, once normalcy begins to resume.

“When the city moves forward into a recovery phase, and as we decide to restore programs and services, we will advertise and fill vacant positions. Affected employees will be encouraged to reapply for any position vacancy for which they are qualified,” Rosenberg said.

Staunton staff and city councilors will continue re-working the Fiscal Year 2021 budget to address the impact of the pandemic on the budget through a series of work sessions in April and early May, according to the city's statement.

You can find their full schedule of meeting dates and times at http://www.staunton.va.us/COVID-19.

